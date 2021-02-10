Winterization grants help Powhatan businesses knock chill off for customers

Like Smok-N-Pigz, Fine Creek Brewing Company closed its taproom in spring 2020 and focused its efforts on to-go orders of its products. As restrictions eased in summer 2020 and the weather became nicer, the brewery reopened its extensive outdoor seating area, which was popular with both returning and new customers, co-founder Mark Benusa said.

But heading into the winter, the business didn’t want to be forced to reopen its indoor seating area to keep customers coming in, he said. Hearing about the winterization grants, he realized taking that opportunity to apply for those funds would allow for more flexibility in following the desired path for the business.

Instead of a tent, Fine Creek used the grant to purchase a variety of heaters and fire pits that could be used with the porch and pavilion areas and the other seating around the lawn. Staff discussed purchasing a tent, but decided not to enclose any areas, instead capitalizing on nicer days.

“The last month or so, we have had some cold Saturdays and we will still ended up with a pretty decent amount of people coming through. It is because we are able to advertise about the heaters and the fire pits,” Benusa said, adding purchasing that amount of cold weather gear was only possible because of the grant.