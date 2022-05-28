Young artists bring big impact in special exhibit

Have you ever looked at a piece of artwork and felt yourself getting lost in it? Or better yet, have you ever felt like you were finding part of yourself in a piece of art?

To be completely honest, I am not in any way an art aficionado. In my travels, I have stood in museums in front of some of some of the world’s great masterpieces and felt nothing and then walked a few steps and felt like sinking to a bench and staring at another piece for hours.

While there are downsides to being mostly uneducated about “great art,” the one upside is that it tends to lead to admiration without pretension. It’s not about the name or the monetary value of a painting; it’s about the emotion it can evoke that draws my appreciation.

That doesn’t equate to not knowing the difference between the mastery that produced pieces in the Louvre over some of the fantastic pieces of student art that were on display for a few months as part of Powhatan County Public Schools’ Youth Art Month Exhibit. What it does mean, at least for me, is being open to the beauty and emotion you can find in artists of all skill levels to a certain degree.

So when Powhatan High School Art teacher Stephanie Wirt put out information about her AP Art students’ final exhibition at the War Memorial Cultural Arts and Community Center this month, it sounded intriguing.

Art by 10 students that were produced over the last school year was on display throughout the big room: Owen Franklin, Meagan Lively, Peyton Baker, Belle Koelzer, Traci Vaughan, Lindsay Freeman, Miranda Dearbeck, Logan Anthony, Olivia Seaver and Hayden Beasley. Student Preston Pullin was a special guest artist in the show.

Each student’s display represented a “sustained investigation of a chosen concept or idea,” Wirt told me. Some of the concepts represented there were emotion through portraits, endangered animals, emotional and mental illnesses and fashion. It didn’t matter what the chosen media was, because “as long as you can see the unifying concept, it is a series.”

“That is what we focus on – how many ways you can vary an idea,” Wirt said. “That comes to media, that comes to perspective. There are quite a few of the kids who went more than half the year trying different media to finally find the one that really clicked.

“They found their style in the process, and I want to jump up and down. I am excited because that is when they find their most success. What is difficult is getting kids to experiment, because they are afraid of failing,” she added.

Wandering and enjoying the art on my own while reading the artists’ statements to get some context was lovely. The breadth and skill demonstrated by the students and the tremendous variety and quality produced by such a small group was wonderful to explore. Bravo to teachers across the disciplines who find ways to showcase their students’ talents to the community.

What was even more illuminating was speaking to some of the students about their portfolios of work and how they progressed when creating them.

Owen Franklin, a PHS senior, went with a topic I never would have imagined – Victorian and Edwardian medicine, drawn by the era being a time with significant medical advances and highly questionable practices. He talked about how his focus shifted to the impact art from the time period has on our understanding of medicine of the day. He also touched on aspects of that era that mirror issues of today, such as pandemic, war, the opioid crisis, debates of personal responsibility and distrust in medicine.

I appreciated how Owen talked about the various media he tried through this project and the setbacks he faced when he completely hated a piece he had finished and felt compelled to try again.

Fellow senior Meagan Lively focused on the physical and emotional effects of endangered species. She also talked to me about struggling throughout the school year to find a medium that worked for what she wanted to accomplish. She finally arrived at pen and ink, finding it worked best with the detail she wanted to capture the right emotion for each piece.

“It definitely affected me a little bit just because people are still continuing to hunt them. I just wanted to show the pain they go through and portray that to people who are viewing my artwork,” she said.