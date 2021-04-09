Young Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football team grows through 4-game 2020-21 season

When all was said and done, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot played just four games in a 2020-21 football season that was: moved from the fall to the spring; condensed down to six games and shifted to Virginia Colonial Conference’s eight-man league; and then made even shorter by a two-week pause for the Knights’ athletic programs.

But the young Knights were able to grow and develop through that stretch of games, and they embraced the chance to: gain valuable experience; assess where they are; and figure out what they still need to work on going into this upcoming fall season, with weight training set to begin in June.

“It was imperative that we got out there and played and got at least something in for the kids (after) all the work they’ve put in, and the stopping and starting and not knowing with a certainty what was going to happen,” said Blessed Sacrament Huguenot head football coach Gary Brock. “It was a godsend really to be able to play some, because we didn’t know what some of these young kids could do, and to get playing time was just a really fantastic plus to be able to evaluate them and see what they could do in in-game situations, and then also to correct and get them (going) in the right direction when we start the season."