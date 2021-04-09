Young Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football team grows through 4-game 2020-21 season

When all was said and done, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot played just four games in a 2020-21 football season that was: moved from the fall to the spring; condensed down to six games and shifted to Virginia Colonial Conference’s eight-man league; and then made even shorter by a two-week pause for the Knights’ athletic programs.
But the young Knights were able to grow and develop through that stretch of games, and they embraced the chance to: gain valuable experience; assess where they are; and figure out what they still need to work on going into this upcoming fall season, with weight training set to begin in June.
“It was imperative that we got out there and played and got at least something in for the kids (after) all the work they’ve put in, and the stopping and starting and not knowing with a certainty what was going to happen,” said Blessed Sacrament Huguenot head football coach Gary Brock. “It was a godsend really to be able to play some, because we didn’t know what some of these young kids could do, and to get playing time was just a really fantastic plus to be able to evaluate them and see what they could do in in-game situations, and then also to correct and get them (going) in the right direction when we start the season."
He added: “Having practice for the whole year and then finally getting the chance to do something and having the kids right there is really, really a plus, because you get close with them,” Brock said. “It was very beneficial for us all the way around.”
Making the transition from wide receiver to quarterback this season, junior Zander Nadeau really surprised his coaches.
“We didn’t know how effective he’d be back there, and he just exceeded all expectations right there as far as his throwing ability and running the ball, and just his leadership out there in the huddle,” Brock said of Nadeau. “The biggest thing that I think was in his favor, the big plus, is how quickly he learned to pull the ball down and run as opposed to taking a sack or putting us in a deficit…as far as the offense went. That’s a hard thing to teach unless the kid has a lot of natural ability, and he’s a good athlete.”
Brock said that junior utility player Josh Decker was their “ace in the hole” coming in.
“We knew that he was a hard runner, we knew that he was going to carry the brunt of the running attack – he knew it as well, he trained for it, he worked hard – and when we went into each ball game, we figured he was probably going to carry the ball somewhere between 15 and 20 times,” Brock said of Decker. “He’s durable, he’s like a bull in a china shop…and he proved us right. He was very effective for us.”
Counting the Knights’ game versus Kenston Forest, Decker averaged 126 yards a game. He scored six touchdowns rushing and added two TDs receiving. Brock added that Decker worked hard to become a good receiver “and a threat there” for the Knights.
Complementing Decker in the backfield were freshman Hunter Case, who gained valuable experience as one of the main running backs, and transfer Julian Alcazar, who, despite not running as much, learned the Knights’ system as a new player and became a threat as far as catching the ball.
Brock was also very proud of the Knights’ defense.
“They had so much adversity this year…I think they met every challenge head-on and really went after it all the time,” Brock said. “This team was resilient. They were probably more focused than a lot of ball clubs I’ve seen…they were right on-point every time when we got ready for a ballgame. They were focused.”
And the experience they gained this year, he added, is going to come into play this coming fall.
“We’ve got a lot of positions solidified now that we probably would’ve had to experiment a little bit more in the fall had we played then (without playing this spring),” Brock said, “so when we come into camp, we feel pretty good.”
Projected defensive returners include Garrett Musselman, who according to Brock has gotten stronger and more knowledgeable on the offensive line, as well as Harrison Lee, who shined in his move from outside linebacker to safety as he caught one interception apiece in the Knights’ games versus Southampton Academy and Broadwater Academy.
“He really gave us some strength back there,” Brock said of Lee. “He’s a good tackler, and also he’s learning – he had a good education as far as pass-defense this year playing back there at safety. I think it’s going to serve him very well next year.”
Decker should also continue to play both ways, having done well at linebacker in addition to excelling at running back. David Mann, a sophomore this year who scored a defensive touchdown on a fumble against Southampton Academy, should also continue to improve, and Gage Smith, who had a team-leading nine tackles versus Broadwater, will look to build on his strong play at linebacker.
The Knights, however, will miss senior Zach Miles, who was a leader both on defense and up front on the offensive line this year. He was a force as far as opening holes on the offense for his teammates to run through, according to his coach. Miles also had at least one sack or fumble recovery in the three consecutive home games that BSH played from Feb. 27 to March 27. They’ll also miss senior Michael Timmons who contributed to the Knights’ secondary and return game. He helped create a deflected pass that was intercepted by his teammate Harrison Lee versus Broadwater.
While playing at home this season, the Knights: shut out Southampton Academy 32-0; was a late-game, red-zone turnover away from challenging for the win in a 26-21 setback to Halifax Academy after scoring 21 straight points; and racked up six touchdowns in a 60-41 loss to Broadwater Academy. Halifax ended the season 5-1, and Broadwater stayed undefeated at 4-0.
“We proved to ourselves basically that we can work with these better teams in the league,” Brock said. “I feel like we could hang with them – it’s just that you can’t make mistakes, and we made some mistakes that were characteristic of a young team, and we’ve just got to put that behind us and go on and get better at what we do.”
Brock also praised the team’s character, as well as its resilience to come back in its games versus Halifax and Broadwater. And in his 44 years of coaching, Brock said he enjoyed coaching this team as well as any team he’s ever had.
The young team will look to improve its kicking game, offensive line, team speed and strength going into the new season.
“When you’re young and you’re trying to learn, the playing field – it doesn’t forgive very easily,” Brock said, while adding of his Knights: “The lessons they learned this year are going to sure help us in the fall.”