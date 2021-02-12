Young Powhatan girls basketball team emerged as strong competitor in Dominion District play

In the closing stretch of the condensed 2020-21 winter season, Powhatan’s young but experienced girls basketball team showed it could compete with anyone in its district.
And the Dominion District, as it’s collectively proven year after year, is a force to be reckoned with.
In this postseason alone, Cosby won the Region 6A championship, L.C. Bird defeated district opponent Midlothian for the Region 5B title and Monacan took Region 4B runner-up honors to Louisa. James River also made the Region 6A tournament, falling to Cosby in the semifinals.
In its second meetings with all of those teams, Powhatan: edged past Bird 41-39; defeated Midlothian 43-34; took a 79-64 loss to Monacan but outscored its opponent in a wild 22-20 third quarter and notably improved upon its 66-34 setback to the Chiefs earlier in the season; came up just shy in a 47-46 heartbreaker against James River; and led Cosby at the half before a big third-quarter effort helped the Titans win 65-54.
With the exception of Cosby, whom Powhatan played just once in its 12-game season, all scores in the Indians’ second meetings with those teams were either tighter games or losses avenged compared to the first meetings.
“I feel like, compared to last year, we were much more competitive,” added Powhatan head coach Kristy Henderson, “and very pleased in the growth and effort that we were getting from all the girls.”
While this season might not stand out on paper – Powhatan finished the year 5-7 and didn’t get to compete in this year’s playoffs as Region 4B only took two teams from the North subregion and two from the South this year – it was still a successful one in multiple respects.
Not only did Powhatan get the chance to play in a year that saw several teams get sidelined from competition due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, but the unit also won five of its last eight games while facing only Dominion District teams.
“Very happy, very blessed to have a season,” Henderson said, “and very proud to coach the group of young ladies that I had for this season for the 12 games that we had.”
Henderson saw the team chemistry improve tremendously as the season went on, and she pointed to the players getting comfortable with the roles that the coaches needed them to fill. From start to finish, she said the team improved when it came to the basics and principles of defense, and that, as the games went on, the players would learn from the mistakes they had made in the past and get better at them against the teams they were facing.
The young team’s lone senior, Jillian Ratliff, was “a completely different player than she was last year” according to Henderson. Ratliff’s head coach said she did an excellent job in filling a different role as one of the captains on the team and breaking down the huddles. On defense, Ratliff was tasked with guarding key players from opposing teams, and Henderson said that she “really just worked super-hard, and she was just a player that knew that every game that she played was one less game that she was going to have in that No. 4 uniform.”
Henderson noted that the juniors – including three-year varsity players Faith Henderson and Kayla Terry and two-year players Logan Anthony and Meghan Hodge – are a close-knit group that’s been playing together since middle school.
“I think all the hard work that they put in on the offseason pays off each year,” coach Henderson said. “They just get better and better offensively and defensively for us. The time and effort they put into it is pretty visible during the season.”
Offensively, second-year player and sophomore returner Erin Almond gave Powhatan significant points when needed in multiple games, and Henderson feels that she’s “going to continue to just keep getting better.” Both freshman contributors Katherine Cerullo and Corynn Lampman, Henderson added, gave their team great offense and rebounding.
“Coming in as freshmen and doing what they did was great,” Henderson said.
The turning point in the season, which saw Powhatan start out 0-4, began with the fourth quarter in their third loss in that four-game stretch. Playing Midlothian and going down to them in the first quarter, the Indians’ players stayed even with their opponents through the second and third quarters, and then their efforts in the fourth quarter, Henderson noted, gave them confidence and showed them that they could compete with Midlothian.
Two games later, Powhatan beat Bird on Bird’s home court. Henderson felt like that was a huge win for them.
“That’s where we turned the corner.”
Powhatan is set to bring back almost all of its players and will look to build upon the gains the team had made in the second half of the season. Henderson said they will talk individually with each player about their strengths and the growth that’s needed, as well as where the coaches see them position-wise for next year.
She also spoke to the importance of the team being together this summer through camps and workouts, which it didn’t get to do last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully we won’t lose where we are today,” Henderson said, “and we will just continue to gain from this past season in the offseason.”
Highlights from final stretch
In Powhatan girls basketball's last two games of the year, junior Faith Henderson led her team with 27 points against Cosby and 15 against James River, and freshman Katherine Cerullo had 17 against Cosby and 10 against James River. Junior Kayla Terry added 8 versus Cosby and 5 against James River, and sophomore Erin Almond and freshman Corynn Lampman netted 8 and 6, respectively, versus James River.