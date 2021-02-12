Young Powhatan girls basketball team emerged as strong competitor in Dominion District play

While this season might not stand out on paper – Powhatan finished the year 5-7 and didn’t get to compete in this year’s playoffs as Region 4B only took two teams from the North subregion and two from the South this year – it was still a successful one in multiple respects.

Not only did Powhatan get the chance to play in a year that saw several teams get sidelined from competition due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, but the unit also won five of its last eight games while facing only Dominion District teams.

“Very happy, very blessed to have a season,” Henderson said, “and very proud to coach the group of young ladies that I had for this season for the 12 games that we had.”

Henderson saw the team chemistry improve tremendously as the season went on, and she pointed to the players getting comfortable with the roles that the coaches needed them to fill. From start to finish, she said the team improved when it came to the basics and principles of defense, and that, as the games went on, the players would learn from the mistakes they had made in the past and get better at them against the teams they were facing.