Young Powhatan girls soccer team sweeps James River with 1-0 shutout

Behind her defenders, Chitty excelled at moving up to pounce on saves. Before catching the deflected shot off of the post, she had swooped in on a slide to stop another strong chance by the Rapids. She also had two big falling grabs earlier in the second half – one with under 26:30 to play, the other with around 13 remaining – and she dove in for a stop with under 6:10 to play in the first half.

“Ella is probably one of the best goalkeepers I’ve seen in Powhatan history,” Amiss said. “She is out there for every single one of us. She is fighting for us, and she is not afraid to dive in there, man. Not afraid – no fear in her.”

Two freshmen keyed Powhatan’s go-ahead goal with less than 11 minutes to play in the first half. Bella Russell, with a monster surge across midfield, zipped the ball to Mara Rutkai, who slid the ball into the bottom right corner of the netting on her shot from the left side.

In this short season – and in its Dominion District debut, no less – Powhatan, who is 4-2 ahead of Tuesday's 7 p.m. home game versus Midlothian, has shown time and time again that age and grades are just numbers. Of the 19 players listed on the varsity roster, 13 are either sophomores or freshmen.