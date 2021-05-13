Young Powhatan girls soccer team sweeps James River with 1-0 shutout

POWHATAN -- Even when the Rapids appeared to have broken through, the wall remained.
With under 3:30 left in regulation, one of James River’s shooters had pushed the ball into clear space, and as she sprinted towards the goal, she looked to challenge the keeper in a 1-on-1 battle.
She took the shot.
The ball ricocheted off of the left post…
…and into the arms of Powhatan sophomore goalkeeper Ella Chitty.
The Indians’ defense never wavered, and when the referee’s whistle blew to signify fulltime, Powhatan’s varsity girls soccer team cheered after securing the 1-0 shutout over James River.
With Thursday’s triumph, the Indians, who compete in Class 4, completed a sweep of their two regular-season meetings with the Class 6 Rapids.
“This game right here marked us on the map,” said Powhatan senior captain Sarah Amiss. “Teams did not know what we’ve got coming out, but this defined us. This game tonight defined us.
“No one really expects it, but we’re all here to prove something,” Amiss said. “I think we did that here tonight.”
It was also Powhatan’s first shutout since their 10-0 rout of L.C. Bird on Senior Night two weeks ago. Defense across the board was locked in, and freshman Sally Woodard consistently weathered pressure on her side of the field. With about 11 minutes to play, Woodard swooped in to stall out a James River shooter’s clear look at a 1-on-1 shot on goal.
Behind her defenders, Chitty excelled at moving up to pounce on saves. Before catching the deflected shot off of the post, she had swooped in on a slide to stop another strong chance by the Rapids. She also had two big falling grabs earlier in the second half – one with under 26:30 to play, the other with around 13 remaining – and she dove in for a stop with under 6:10 to play in the first half.
“Ella is probably one of the best goalkeepers I’ve seen in Powhatan history,” Amiss said. “She is out there for every single one of us. She is fighting for us, and she is not afraid to dive in there, man. Not afraid – no fear in her.”
Two freshmen keyed Powhatan’s go-ahead goal with less than 11 minutes to play in the first half. Bella Russell, with a monster surge across midfield, zipped the ball to Mara Rutkai, who slid the ball into the bottom right corner of the netting on her shot from the left side.
In this short season – and in its Dominion District debut, no less – Powhatan, who is 4-2 ahead of Tuesday's 7 p.m. home game versus Midlothian, has shown time and time again that age and grades are just numbers. Of the 19 players listed on the varsity roster, 13 are either sophomores or freshmen.
“It’s honestly amazing to get a chance to be a leader on this strong team, because we have so much talent, more than we’ve ever had,” Amiss said. “Every single one of us is out here to win it. Every single one of us has the heart to do it, too.”