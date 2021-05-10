Youth leads the way in Powhatan girls lacrosse's 18-0 rout of Goochland

POWHATAN – For several of Powhatan’s JV players, Monday’s game enabled them to pick up valuable gametime minutes in a varsity setting as the Indians hosted first-year lacrosse program Goochland. Three of the JV players scored – two of them more than once – and Powhatan shut out the Bulldogs 18-0.
“I was just really proud of all the JV girls today; they really are starting to learn the game and they gave 200-percent effort,” said Powhatan head coach Laura Camp. “We had some JV players play positions they hadn’t played before, and they just did a really good job, and I’m happy that they had the opportunity to play tonight because they don’t have as many games as varsity, so I wanted to get them the game experience that they need to improve their game.”
JV players Hunter King and Kennedy Dowdy each scored 2 goals in the varsity team’s win, and Mariah Keuther netted 1. Sophomore Berkeley Richter, who is brand new in goal on JV this year, earned her first varsity shutout against the Bulldogs and made a save in the second half.
Among the varsity regulars, Jessie Fens, Grace Hayden, Hannah Johnson and Sophie Payne each scored 2 goals, and Lexi Campbell, Kate Adams, Casey Grell, Sam Flippo and Taylor Fitzsimmons all chipped in 1 apiece. Junior Jordan Krauss had two assists.
Goochland girls lacrosse, which was started with the help of former Powhatan resident and current Goochland High School student-athlete Megan Painter, is continuing its growth and development as a first-year varsity team – a position that Powhatan was in five years ago.
“We know what it’s like to have a new program and…to try to get established and teach brand new players,” Camp said. “It’s a process, and they’re going to each year get better and better.
“It was kind of neat to see that: Wow, we’ve come so far in our four years,” Camp said. “Hopefully they come as far like we have, and it’s nice to have them next door. I’m happy that they have a program now.”
Powhatan itself has ascended quickly, achieving a winning season of 9-6 in just its fourth year in 2019. And despite being young, the Indians have excelled so far in their first year in the Dominion District, winning three of their first four games prior to Monday. Everyone from Powhatan who scored against Goochland was either a sophomore or freshman.
“It’s so exciting. I really expected this year to be a growing year because we do have such a young team, and it is a growing year, but every single player out there contributes, and I think having so much depth is just exciting for us, because we have so many threats on the field, not just a couple,” Camp said. “I’m so proud of the girls. They are doing such a great job. They’re a great group of kids…they are just great teammates to each other and have really good chemistry. It’s super-exciting.”
Powhatan (4-1) will play at Monacan this Wednesday at 7 p.m.