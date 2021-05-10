Youth leads the way in Powhatan girls lacrosse's 18-0 rout of Goochland

“We know what it’s like to have a new program and…to try to get established and teach brand new players,” Camp said. “It’s a process, and they’re going to each year get better and better.

“It was kind of neat to see that: Wow, we’ve come so far in our four years,” Camp said. “Hopefully they come as far like we have, and it’s nice to have them next door. I’m happy that they have a program now.”

Powhatan itself has ascended quickly, achieving a winning season of 9-6 in just its fourth year in 2019. And despite being young, the Indians have excelled so far in their first year in the Dominion District, winning three of their first four games prior to Monday. Everyone from Powhatan who scored against Goochland was either a sophomore or freshman.

“It’s so exciting. I really expected this year to be a growing year because we do have such a young team, and it is a growing year, but every single player out there contributes, and I think having so much depth is just exciting for us, because we have so many threats on the field, not just a couple,” Camp said. “I’m so proud of the girls. They are doing such a great job. They’re a great group of kids…they are just great teammates to each other and have really good chemistry. It’s super-exciting.”