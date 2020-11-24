Powhatan U14/U16 All Girls Cross team earns Strikers Capital Fall Classic championship

The season started with the hopes that the Virginia Cross Association league would be able to operate during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that Powhatan Fury’s U14 girls team would have the competition to play.
It was quickly learned, however, that this would not be the case, forcing Powhatan to create coed teams that could find games with teams from some of the neighboring counties that had similar challenges.
Powhatan’s U14 and U16 age groups had to be combined in order to field a team for the season, and the All Girls Cross U14/U16 recreation team – led by head coach Jeffrey Golden and featuring a wide age range of players from 11 to 16 years old – was only able to play one all-girls team from Mechanicsville prior to entering the Capital Fall Classic Rec weekend tournament.
Powhatan beat that team.
“The girls came together with a positive spirit, and with a willingness to work hard in the limited amount of time we had to practice and develop positional awareness,” Golden said. “Many of our players had limited or no experience playing soccer while others had been a part of the Powhatan Fury recreational program for most of their life.”
As a result, it became important for some of the more experienced players to not only help teach some of the younger and less experienced players, but also provide them with the right encouragement and motivation so that everyone could stay united as they played.
One of the players, Lillian Golden, had the idea to start a secret sister program early in the season. In the program, players were secretly assigned another teammate to whom they would provide notes of encouragement, candy or small tokens of support as a means of fostering camaraderie.
This initiative, Coach Golden said, really helped the girls to not just know one another, but also care for each other at a different level. Together, they navigated the ups and downs of scheduling and canceling games as the ongoing pandemic riddled the season.
They really didn't know what to expect at the tournament as they hadn't really had a chance to play together, Golden said, but they were all excited that, at least, they'd have four games to play against other girls teams.
“The girls performed well above any expectations I had from our limited practices.”
Powhatan won three games and ended its last contest in a draw to win the championship in the Girls U14 Premier Black division during the Strikers Capital Fall Classic’s Rec weekend.
Players on this year's U14/U16 All Girls Cross Association team are Blake Badgett, Raegan Carter, Kalie Cregg, Amelia Cress, Lena Dent, Kaileigh Field, Lillian Golden, Courtney Greenhow, Lilyana Hamilton, Madalyn Ickes, Hannah Lewallen, Madilynn Lewallen, Cameron Quinn, Carter Quinn, Kaitlyn Rissmeyer, Kayla Scioscia, Jordan Stierle, Allison Taylor, Kathryn Toman and Autumn Walton.
After each game, Golden would ask the girls what they saw someone else do well in the game. Examples of hustle, passing, toughness and encouragement echoed from the players as they reflected on the progress they had made, as well as on the collective way in which they conducted themselves as a team.
“To see the joy on their faces after the tournament reminded me what a great game soccer can be,” Golden said, “especially when the pandemic stresses us to find community where we can support, train and compete in ways that bring out the best of us.”