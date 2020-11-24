Powhatan U14/U16 All Girls Cross team earns Strikers Capital Fall Classic championship

The season started with the hopes that the Virginia Cross Association league would be able to operate during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that Powhatan Fury’s U14 girls team would have the competition to play.

It was quickly learned, however, that this would not be the case, forcing Powhatan to create coed teams that could find games with teams from some of the neighboring counties that had similar challenges.

Powhatan’s U14 and U16 age groups had to be combined in order to field a team for the season, and the All Girls Cross U14/U16 recreation team – led by head coach Jeffrey Golden and featuring a wide age range of players from 11 to 16 years old – was only able to play one all-girls team from Mechanicsville prior to entering the Capital Fall Classic Rec weekend tournament.

Powhatan beat that team.

“The girls came together with a positive spirit, and with a willingness to work hard in the limited amount of time we had to practice and develop positional awareness,” Golden said. “Many of our players had limited or no experience playing soccer while others had been a part of the Powhatan Fury recreational program for most of their life.”