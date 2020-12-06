Roundabout project gets last needed piece of land

Those traveling through the intersection of Fairground and Sandy Hook Roads may have noticed work underway on the county’s first roundabout, a project local officials hope will help smooth out the traffic snarls that have long plagued the spot.

Last month the project hit a key milestone, with supervisors voting to donate 1.03 acres of land to the Virginia Department of Transportation for use as a right of way.

The move provided the last portion of land needed to begin construction, though not all board members were eager to lend their support.

District 5 supervisor Ken Peterson asked a number of questions concerning whether or not project planners had considered the economic value of the land that could potentially be lost once the roundabout is in place.

“It would be easier for me to get behind the donation if I knew it wasn’t going to handicap our ability to develop those corners…at this point I’m looking to see what the alternatives are. I don’t know if I could approve this if there is a chance that we can improve it.”