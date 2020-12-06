Students, community leaders mark Red Ribbon Week

Red Ribbon Week was Oct. 23 through the 31st this year. This week is celebrated each year and is the largest and oldest prevention/awareness program for alcohol and drugs in our country. The first Red Ribbon campaign was in 1988, and President Ronald Reagan and Mrs. Nancy Reagan were the honorary Chairpersons. Initially this was to honor Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was tortured and murdered by drug traffickers in Mexico in 1985. This year’s theme is “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.”

Locally the Goochland and Powhatan Rural Substance Abuse Awareness Coalition (RSAAC) teamed up with Goochland County Public Schools Youth, Staff, and Community Leaders to host a virtual teen-led event about what it means to Be Brave and Drug Free for Red Ribbon Week. “We hope to help and lead our communities by sharing information, thoughts and examining the issues concerning drug and alcohol misuse and abuse” said Brad Luxford, RSAAC Committee Member.