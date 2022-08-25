Concerts in Richmond this fall: Father John Misty, The Head and the Heart, Kurt Vile, Ringo Starr, Pusha T

Lots of big-name musicians are on tap for Richmond this fall covering every kind of music from hip-hop to pop, indie rock to country.

The Broadberry Entertainment Group brings Dawes & Bahamas to Brown’s Island on Sept. 8, as well as Father John Misty on Sept. 16, Mt. Joy on Oct. 21 and Pusha T on Oct. 22. www.thebroadberry.com

At the Altria Theater, The Head and The Heart bring their “Every Shade of Blue” tour to town on Sept. 17, ZZ Top stops by on Oct. 4 and Travis Tritt & Chris Janson will be there for “The Can’t Miss” tour on Nov. 5.

The National continues to bring in top talent this fall. Filmmaker Kevin Smith heads to The National on Sept. 11 for “Clerks III: The Convenience” tour, Goose on Sept. 29-30, The Wailers on Oct. 2, Kurt Vile and the Violators on Oct. 12, Christopher Cross on Oct. 18, Matisyahu on Oct. 23, GWAR on Oct. 30, The Lone Bellow on Nov. 19, Fighting Gravity on Nov. 25, Black Violin on Nov. 27, Carbon Leaf on Dec. 17 and The Infamous Stringdusters on Dec. 29-31. thenationalva.com

Virginia Credit Union Live! has Lake Street Dive on Sept. 13, Ringo Starr and his All Star Band on Sept. 20, Death Cab for Cutie on Oct. 6, and Billy Strings on Nov. 16. www.vaculive.com

After Hours Concerts Series brings Jamey Johnson on Sept. 2, Sam Hunt on Sept. 3, Brett Young on Sept. 10, Boyz II Men on Sept. 17, Goo Goo Dolls on Sept. 20 to Doswell. In Chesterfield County at the River City Sportsplex, Little River Band performs on Oct. 15. www.afterhoursconcertseries.com .

At The Tin Pan, “American Idol”-winner Ruben Studdard sings Luther Vandross on Sept. 11, Shemekia Copeland sings the blues on Oct. 16, An Evening with Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra is set for Nov. 2 and Shawn Colvin performs on Nov. 10. www.tinpanrva.com

The Modlin Center for the Arts has a packed calendar ahead with The Steep Canyon Rangers on Sept. 15, soprano Susanna Phillips on Oct. 27, human rights activist and spoken word-poet Amal Kassir on Nov. 12, Preservation Hall Jazz Band on Nov. 13, Rosanne Cash on Feb. 10, Leyla McCalla, formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, on April 12, and many more. Check out the full schedule at modlin.richmond.edu.

At Music at Maymont, Béla Fleck performs on Sept. 1, Leftover Salmon on Sept. 2, Old Crow Medicine Show on Sept. 9, Brandi Carlile on Sept. 21, Umphrey’s McGee on Sept. 29. http://musicatmaymont.com

The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell will see Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors on Sept. 20, Del McCoury Band on Sept. 23, Crystal Gayle on Nov. 17 and many more. thebeacontheatreva.com.

Hip-hop DJ Grandmaster Flash headlines this year’s 2nd Street Festival in Jackson Ward on Oct. 1-2. venturerichmond.com

The RVA Folk Festival returns to Brown’s Island Oct. 7-9 with 30 performers from all over the world. richmondfolkfestival.org