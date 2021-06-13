Winner of $250 gift card for nominating over 25 entries in The Best

In The Best nomination round, participants who submitted over 25 nominations were automatically entered into a drawing for a $250 gift card.
Judy Dewalt is the randomly selected winner and was presented with the prize on Friday June 11 in the Times-Dispatch lobby.
Judy is president and founder of Connected Moments, a new business that curates and sends boxes of activity generating tools to those receiving dementia care.
Congratulations Judy!
The voting round of The Best begins on July 11. Those who submit the minimum number of votes will also be eligible for gift card in that round. Be ready to submit your votes!