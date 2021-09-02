Cooler, drier weather finally gets a turn

High pressure now brings us a few days of clear, dry skies and below-normal readings in the wake of Ida and a stubbornly muggy August. Richmond may eke out lows in the 50s — if so, our first since June 25. The longest spell without 50s lasted 90 days in 2014.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
