Three thousand miles away, Richmonders looked on at the $120 million royal celebration — one that saw the ceremonial placement of two 5-pound crowns on the heads of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Britain’s new monarchs.

Some even saw it up close, including Jennifer Fidura and friends Pettus and Ellen LeCompte, two Richmonders from the Museum District and Byrd Park neighborhoods, respectively.

“It was flawless,” Fidura said. “They didn’t put a foot wrong.”

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. in London, 6 a.m. in Richmond, starting in Westminster Abbey and ending at Buckingham Palace, where throngs of adoring fans watched the royal family’s procession in golden carriages. It ended approximately four hours later, with the family waving to the crowd from the balcony of the mansion.

Fidura and the LeComptes spoke to the Richmond Times-Dispatch from under an umbrella outside Buckingham Palace. The trio described a thrilling ceremony well-worth the trip across the pond, their moods undamped by the drizzle that fell upon crowns and beefeater hats alike during the coronation.

Ellen LeCompte remarked that the ceremony felt laden with significance unseen in American politics.

“This was not a politician who had just won an election. It was religious; it was very, very serious,” she said. ”These are ancient traditions that have kept a thread of continuity in the United Kingdom over the centuries. They are above politics.”

Ellen’s husband, Pettus LeCompte, says the royalty’s existence justifies itself economically.

“If you think about it just on economic terms, they are bringing in billions of dollars a year in tourism,” he said.

Notably absent from the balcony shot was Prince Harry, who left the royal family to move to California with his American wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children. Harry attended; Meghan did not.

Other Richmonders offered more critical takes on the coronation. On Twitter, South Side environmental activist Sheri Shannon said the coronation put colonialism front and center.

“I hope I live long enough to see the monarchy abolished and the downfall of that treacherous family, especially Charles and Camilla. Repatriate every damn thing y’all stole and make restitution until the rapture.”

The sentiment was shared in London, too, where some protesters waved flags that read “abolish the monarchy.”

Richmond was formalized as a city during the reign of King George II — the new king’s great-great-great-great-grandfather — in 1742. The monarchy was long mindful of the city, which was a gateway port into the Americas.

According to VCU history professor Brooke Newman, royals pushed investors to fund the Royal African Company, which brought slaves to Richmond, where they were traded and sold in Shockoe Bottom. The city is still in talks to build a slavery museum in the neighborhood.

Newman’s research became part of an investigation published by The Guardian, titled “The Cost of the Crown.”

In response to the publication of the story last month, the royal family released a statement on behalf of the yet-to-be-crowned King Charles.

“I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact,” read the statement from Charles, marking what The Guardian stated it believed to be the first time the monarchy publicly acknowledged involvement with the slave trade.

Fidura said much of the event was not critical, but solemn and reflective of a crowd eager to officially welcome the new monarchs.

“There are going to be people who are anti-monarchy, republican, who are ‘Not my king,’” Fidura said. “But it seemed to be overwhelmingly a positive crowd.”

