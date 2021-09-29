 Skip to main content
Correction: The message you received earlier today included sponsored content
The email you received from the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier today regarding a proposed entertainment destination in Richmond was sponsored content, paid for by an advertiser. The content was not produced or edited by Times-Dispatch news staff. We apologize for any confusion.
A proposed $560+ million entertainment destination in Richmond promises jobs, tax revenue and more

 

