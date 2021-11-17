Correction

A story Tuesday on Page A2 misstated the name of a group that questioned the need for the Chickahominy Pipeline. The group is the Southern Environmental Law Center.
Patrick Wilson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today