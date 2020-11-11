Thomas Albro is the lawyer for Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley B. Cavedo, who has filed a defamation suit against GOP U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade. Albro’s first name was incorrect in a story on Page A1 on Wednesday.
Correction
