Correction
Correction

A program director at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center shared with Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin some of the concerns young inmates at the facility have about recent shootings of young people in Richmond. A story on Page A1 Sunday incorrectly said that McEachin had spoken directly to the inmates.

