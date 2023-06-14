JY'Aire A. Jackson, the infant killed in a crash on Hull Street Road in Moseley, was Breonni Jackson's son. He was incorrectly identified as Jackson's daughter in a story that appeared on Page A8 Wednesday.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Richmond muralist Emily Herr unveiled her new, massive 4,000-square-foot mural in Scott’s Addition on Tuesday.
Margaret Ann “Maggie” Stickler, 21, and from the Roanoke area, was last seen in Richmond on April 17, 2022.
Authorities have released the name of a man found dead in a vehicle on Monday in Richmond.
A new tearoom has opened catty-corner from The Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond.
The health system's board of directors was told to keep the crumbling deal a secret - even from the university's own board.