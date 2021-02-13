Correction

McGuireWoods chairman Jonathan Harmon’s name was misspelled on Page A10 Friday in an advertisement celebrating Black History Month.
All 10,000 Henrico County employees, including teachers, will see a bump in their paychecks this year — a minimum salary increase of 4.4% risi…
The folks at Food & Wine magazine have doughnuts on the brain and so they delved into the delicious task of picking the best doughnut in e…
CVS Pharmacy opened its online registration for COVID-19 vaccines early Tuesday, hours after announcing that it would not begin taking appoint…
When Olivia Lewis was 21 years old and a senior at Virginia Commonwealth University, she suffered a massive brainstem stroke in her Fan apartm…
Virginia will launch a statewide registration system for vaccines, but first it will disable local forms for three days.
The mother of a deceased Hopewell police informant alleges in two lawsuits that city authorities are responsible for her son fatally overdosin…
The ploy was discovered when the boy began dry-heaving, shaking and crying at school, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the boy could have died but recovered and seems to have no lasting physical effects from the episode.
A partially clothed woman accused of breaking into a Stafford County home and attacking a man with a pitchfork was arrested early Sunday after a scuffle with deputies, authorities said.