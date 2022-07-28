Correction

A Wednesday story on Page A3 on the cannabis dispensary opening in Chesterfield County has been updated online to clarify that retail sales for recreational cannabis use are illegal in Virginia, but not recreational use itself.
Sabrina Moreno
