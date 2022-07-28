Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Wednesday story on Page A3 on the cannabis dispensary opening in Chesterfield County has been updated online to clarify that retail sales for recreational cannabis use are illegal in Virginia, but not recreational use itself.

