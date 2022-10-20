Breeze Airways began offering flights from Richmond to Las Vegas in June. A story that ran Thursday on Page A8 listed the incorrect month.
Correction
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
High school 🏈 Week 8: Player of the week poll, local game stories and summaries, plus scores from around the state
Game stories and summaries from Week 8 of the high school football season around the Richmond area, plus scores from across the state.
“My heart bleeds for this lady. My heart bleeds for all the children inside that building that experienced this.”
Multichannel off-price retailer Sierra is opening the doors to its first Richmond location in Short Pump on Thursday.
House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said the proposal by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, would be "dead on arrival" and is a distraction ahead of key congressional elections.
Richmond may be known as a tacky Christmas lights town. But those houses are starting to get some competition from Halloween houses decorated …
A General District Court judge in Richmond on Friday ruled in favor of The Times-Dispatch, finding that the Youngkin administration had to describe the subject matter of withheld emails.
A Henrico County jury found Dean Lakey not guilty of five five felony charges that stemmed from allegations that he sexually assaulted a student in 2017.
The wounded people range in age from 18 to 27.
Williams: John V. Moeser, a scholar and a gentleman, pushed for a more inclusive and equitable Richmond region.
Dr. Moeser, widely considered as a moral conscience for the Richmond region, died Monday after a long illness. He was 79.