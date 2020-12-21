Correction

Marcus-David Peters was killed May 14, 2018. A story that ran on A1 on Nov. 7 about the Richmond commonwealth’s attorney’s review of the fatal police shooting of Peters had an incorrect date.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today