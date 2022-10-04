 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

  • 0

Sara Marie Mattox spoke during a Richmond City Council public hearing about the Diamond District project last week. Her name was misspelled in a story on Page A1 on Sept. 27.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News