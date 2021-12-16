Correction

 Skip to main content
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission said the General Assembly could consider different options to promote the consolidation of some juvenile justice centers, and build a smaller, treatment-oriented facility on the state-run Bon Air JCC campus in Chesterfield. A story on Page A2 Thursday mischaracterized JLARC’s recommendation.

