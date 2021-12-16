Correction

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission said the General Assembly could consider different options to promote the consolidation of some juvenile justice centers, and build a smaller, treatment-oriented facility on the state-run Bon Air JCC campus in Chesterfield. A story on Page A2 Thursday mischaracterized JLARC’s recommendation.
(804) 649-6948
Kenya Hunter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today