The starting salary for an assistant attorney in the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is $73,500. The starting salary for a paralegal is $44,096. Additionally, the city of Richmond supplements the salaries in the Office of the Public Defender and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The information was incorrect in a Wednesday story on Page A1.
Correction
Virginia’s public defenders say they’re straining under the weight of “crushing” workloads.