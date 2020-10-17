 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

Marcus-David Peters, a high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer during a mental health crisis in May 2018, would have been 27 years old last week. His age was incorrect in an A1 story Saturday. Also in the same story, the House votes on the $141 billion budget were corrected to reflect it passing 63-35 .

