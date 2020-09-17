 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

Until Tom Perriello’s one-term win in 2008, a Democrat had not been elected to the U.S. House from Virginia’s 5th District since 1998. That was omitted from Jeff E. Schapiro’s column on Page A17 Thursday.

