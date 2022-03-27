Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbra Streisand was the third actress to play the role of the singer in a production of the film “A Star Is Born.” The Insight page on Page C1 on Saturday incorrectly said Streisand played in the original version of the movie.

