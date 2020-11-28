Correction

The Giving Heart Community Feast had food provided by donors and cooked by Aramark staff. The story on Page A1 Friday incorrectly described who provided the food. Vicki Nielson’s name was also spelled incorrectly.
(804) 649-6572
Twitter: @abbschurch
Abby Church
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today