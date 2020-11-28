Correction

 Skip to main content
0 comments
The Giving Heart Community Feast had food provided by donors and cooked by Aramark staff. The story on Page A1 Friday incorrectly described who provided the food. Vicki Nielson’s name was also spelled incorrectly.

0 comments

Breaking News