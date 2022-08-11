Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A story in Thursday’s business section incorrectly linked CarLotz with SEC filings by proposed merger partner Shift Technologies Inc. CarLotz will not operate as Shift until after the merger is approved. With the exception of a combined merger announcement, SEC filings are separate. Hub closings and workforce reduction are Shift specific and not related to any current CarLotz hub locations. The one-time costs mentioned in the story are also Shift’s.

