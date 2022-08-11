A story in Thursday’s business section incorrectly linked CarLotz with SEC filings by proposed merger partner Shift Technologies Inc. CarLotz will not operate as Shift until after the merger is approved. With the exception of a combined merger announcement, SEC filings are separate. Hub closings and workforce reduction are Shift specific and not related to any current CarLotz hub locations. The one-time costs mentioned in the story are also Shift’s.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
The building would have 55 loading docks for trucks and parking spaces for more than 400 truck trailers. It would be smaller than Amazon’s fulfillment center in Chesterfield County, which is more than twice the size.
This past Saturday afternoon, as the U.S. Senate readied to begin its 15-hour vote-a-rama on that sweeping, $739 billion economic package, Dem…
In June, the General Assembly allocated $100 million of the state budget toward seed funding for the establishment of lab schools, an alternative form of public K-12 education that's allowed greater autonomy and is funded through a separate budget.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined many Republican Party politicians in blasting the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Richmond police have identified the victim in Thursday’s homicide on Forest Hill Avenue as Candice Gomness, 23, of Chesterfield County.
The Hanover County School Board’s agenda for its Tuesday night meeting included a review of the controversial proposed policy regarding the tr…
What do you think of the choice?
Public records show that a gubernatorial appointee on the Virginia Marine Resources Commission has been lobbying elected officials to support a gas pipeline expansion south of Petersburg.
A big break in the high humidity is on the horizon. But we need to get through a few more days first.
A federal infrastructure grant will help Richmond raise an aging bridge out of the way of freight train traffic at a critical railroad crossin…