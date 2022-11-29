Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An article about Virginia’s public school enrollment on Saturday’s Page A1 incorrectly stated the change in Richmond Public Schools’ enrollment between 2019 and 2022. The district has 1,745 fewer students this fall than it did in 2019.

