Correction
The Alexander at 1090 Apartments development, led by The Lawson Companies, includes participation from minority- and women-owned businesses totaling $594,000. A story June 15 on Page A1 misstated the amount because a report released by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority included an incorrect figure.

