 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 comments
Correction

Correction

Richmond firefighters rescued Shene T. Dickens from a house fire in the 200 block of Plazaview Road at 1:49 a.m. Oct. 16. She later died. The time she was rescued was incorrect in a story that ran Oct. 17 on Page A6 and in a story Saturday on Page A5.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News