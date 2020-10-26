Correction

Richmond firefighters rescued Shene T. Dickens from a house fire in the 200 block of Plazaview Road at 1:49 a.m. Oct. 16. She later died. The time she was rescued was incorrect in a story that ran Oct. 17 on Page A6 and in a story Saturday on Page A5.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
