 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with An Achievable Dream who will sponsor 3,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Correction

  • Updated
  • 0

Bridgewater College put its campus on lockdown for roughly three hours in February after a person shot and killed two campus officers. The length of the lockdown was incorrect in an article on Page A18 of Sunday's newspaper. 

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News