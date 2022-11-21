Correction

Bridgewater College put its campus on lockdown for roughly three hours in February after a person shot and killed two campus officers. The length of the lockdown was incorrect in an article on Page A18 of Sunday's newspaper.
Eric Kolenich
Reporter
Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109
