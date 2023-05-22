The middle names of Rosa Kinckle Jones and Eugene Kinckle Jones were misspelled on page A1 of Michael Paul Williams' column Sunday.
Michael Paul Williams (804) 649-6815
@RTDMPW on Twitter
Michael Paul Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today