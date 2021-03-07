Correction

 Skip to main content
Theresa Kennedy, a resident of Richmond’s 3rd district, said that members of the public had reached out to 3rd District School Board representative Kenya Gibson to find out where she stood on renewing Superintendent Jason Kamras’ contract, but received no response. A story on Page A2 Sunday incorrectly said that Kennedy had reached out to Gibson on the matter and received no response.

