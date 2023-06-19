Richmond City Council operates as a nine-member council. The composition was incorrect in a story on page 1 of the Saturday edition.
Em Holter (804) 649-6178
@EmHolterNews on Twitter
Tags
Em Holter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today