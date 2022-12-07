Correction

A synagogue cited in a Michael Paul Williams column Wednesday on Page A13 dates back to the third century A.D., and Jewish people have inhabited Athens since the fourth century B.C.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW
Michael Paul Williams
