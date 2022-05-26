Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Thursday story on Page A1 on the appointment of Mechanicsville District School Board member Johnny Redd misidentified a speaker during public comment time. The speaker at Wednesday night’s meeting was Jennifer Womble.

