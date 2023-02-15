Please run below CORRECTIONS kicker. You'll need to run this wider than usual to even off with the lotteries on the bottom of the page. Thanks.
----------------------------------
A story Tuesday on Page A5 about the temporary leadership at the Department of Health misidentified an appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Parole Board whom Senate Democrats chose not to confirm. He is Steven Buck.
The Times-Dispatch is committed to correcting errors. If we made a mistake, we want to fix it. Call (804) 649-6331 to tell us.