Philando Castile, who was killed by a police officer in Minnesota in 2016, was fatally shot in front of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. Additionally, witness accounts differ as to whether Michael Brown had his hands in the air when he was fatally shot by an officer in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. A story Wednesday on Page A1 misstated Castile’s relationship to the child and omitted information on the circumstances of Brown’s shooting.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LOUISA...NORTHWESTERN CHESTERFIELD...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND...GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN HENRICO...NORTHWESTERN HANOVER...NORTHWESTERN AMELIA...POWHATAN AND EASTERN FLUVANNA COUNTIES... AT 757 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ORANGE TO NEAR MORVEN. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, POWHATAN, GOOCHLAND, LOUISA, MINERAL, HADENSVILLE, TUCKAHOE, CARTERSVILLE, BON AIR, COLUMBIA, GUM SPRING, OILVILLE, MANAKIN, FERNCLIFF, TOBACCOVILLE, TRENHOLM, LAKESIDE VILLAGE, MACON, SABOT AND WYNDHAM. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING.
Most Popular
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18
-
Rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia fueled by spike near its beaches
-
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
-
Online, in-person or both: Across Virginia, school reopening is the hot-button issue of the summer
-
With Chesterfield divided over school reopening options, School Board votes for virtual learning
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.