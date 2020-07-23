Philando Castile, who was killed by a police officer in Minnesota in 2016, was fatally shot in front of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. Additionally, witness accounts differ as to whether Michael Brown had his hands in the air when he was fatally shot by an officer in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. A story Wednesday on Page A1 misstated Castile’s relationship to the child and omitted information on the circumstances of Brown’s shooting.

