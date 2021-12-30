Cotton Bowl capsule

College Football Playoff semifinal
No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)
What: Cotton Bowl Friday: 3:30 p.m. TV: ESPN
Where: Arlington, Texas Line: Alabama by 13½
KEY MATCHUP
Cincinnati All-American CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner vs. Alabama All-American WR Jameson Williams. Gardner has developed from a scrawny, 160-pound freshman into one of the nation’s most feared defensive backs who has never given up a touchdown in coverage. Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, has 68 catches and leads the SEC with 1,445 yards receiving (21.2 yards per catch) and 15 TDs. He has 11 catches of at least 50 yards, including TDs of 67 and 50 yards in the SEC title game.
players to watch
Cincinnati: RB Jerome Ford, the transfer from Alabama who in his second season with the Bearcats has run for 1,242 yard and 19 TDs. Alabama has allowed only 82.8 yards rushing per game.
Alabama: Bryce Young, the first Alabama QB to win the Heisman Trophy and trying to become the school’s fifth first-year starter since 2009 to win a national title, has 4,322 yards passing. He has completed 314 of 462 passes (68%) with 43 TDs and only four interceptions.
facts and figures
Alabama sophomore LB Will Anderson leads the nation with 15½ sacks and 32½ tackles for loss. … Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell was the Ohio State defensive coordinator when the Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP title over Oregon at AT&T Stadium. … Cincy QB Desmond Ridder holds the AAC and school career record with 12,280 total yards. … Cincinnati is 22-1 since the start of the 2020 season. The only loss was 24-21 in the Peach Bowl last New Year’s Day when Georgia kicked a field goal with 3 seconds left.