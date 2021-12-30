Cotton Bowl capsule

College Football Playoff semifinal

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

What: Cotton Bowl Friday: 3:30 p.m. TV: ESPN

Where: Arlington, Texas Line: Alabama by 13½

KEY MATCHUP

Cincinnati All-American CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner vs. Alabama All-American WR Jameson Williams. Gardner has developed from a scrawny, 160-pound freshman into one of the nation’s most feared defensive backs who has never given up a touchdown in coverage. Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, has 68 catches and leads the SEC with 1,445 yards receiving (21.2 yards per catch) and 15 TDs. He has 11 catches of at least 50 yards, including TDs of 67 and 50 yards in the SEC title game.

players to watch

Cincinnati: RB Jerome Ford, the transfer from Alabama who in his second season with the Bearcats has run for 1,242 yard and 19 TDs. Alabama has allowed only 82.8 yards rushing per game.