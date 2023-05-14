A cool breeze and 77 degrees. What else could Powhatan County residents ask for this weekend?

Well, apart from the Saturday showers, this weekend’s Powhatan County Fair went off without a hitch. Saturday’s daylong rain caused a couple of attractions to close down, but on Sunday the fair recouped for lost time with a busy afternoon of attractions – and hundreds of attendees.

The fair featured your usual suspects: merry-go rounds, bull-riding, face-painting, and portable amusement rides that have surely never malfunctioned. It all went down smoothly to a soundtrack of gospel tunes, provided by local church groups who made a big showing as the on stage acts.

The fair is put on each year by the Powhatan County Fair Association, a nonprofit founded in 1999. According to the fair’s website, the event has occurred each year for 104 years since its inception in 1919.

Pastor Calvin W. Phillips said his church group – the non-denominational Unity Community church – has made a point to come out since annually since its inception nearly five years ago.

“This is really great outreach, missionary work,” said Phllips. “We do all we can to meet the needs of the people, not only in Powhatan but also in surrounding areas.”

Phillips said his favorite attraction at the fair was the sunday afternoon and gospel, and the food.

“The best food in the world, some say, is fair food,” said Phillips.

Behind Phillips, Dave Dunn threw razor-sharp axes into a wooden target board, showing onlookers how to handle the weight of the missile. Dunn drove down from Silver Springs, Maryland, where his company, Odyssey Axe Throwing, is based.

“What you want to do is bring that sucker over your head, hold it with both hands, take a step and release,” said Dunn, before thumping the axe into the bullseye at the center of the target board.

Dressed in a pirate’s bandana, Dunn turned and said, “That’s how I met my partner,” with a wink.

If the bopping gospel music wasn’t enough, Danny Matthews of Carolina Helicopters offered short trips into the Powhatan heavens on his Robinson R44 – a 4-seat helicopter. A two mile trip cost fairgoers $30. Matthews’ booth was busy all afternoon.

It was just one of Matthews’ many stops up and down the United States. Along the route, Carolina Helicopters pops in and out of county fairs from Miami to Michigan.

The fair also had a charitable element. This year it partnered with backpacks of love, a nonprofit that delivers backpacks full of non-perishable food to regional school districts.

