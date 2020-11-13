Virus in Virginia
State’s cases increase by 1,235 and deaths by 27. Page A6
‘Red stage’ at UR
School reimplements restrictions amid rise in cases. Page A6
Near-lockdowns
Governors in Oregon and New Mexico take strong action. Page A10
