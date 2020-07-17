Legislature
Aug. 18 special session set to tackle budget, more. Page A4
COVID-19
Virginia cases up by 1,002; deaths rise by six. Page A4
Job gains
State’s jobless rate improves to 8.4% in June. Page A8
CAA football
UR and W&M will explore playing in the spring. Page B1
