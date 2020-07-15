COVID-19 in Virginia

Cases increase by 1,084; state’s positivity rate is 7.2%. Page A2

VCU’s reopening

Students must test negative for on-campus housing. Page A6

Jobless benefits

McEachin urges VEC to fix delays in payments. Page A10

National outlook

More states add restrictions as new case totals rise. Page A12

