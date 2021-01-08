Cover headline
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Virginia Department of Health released a more detailed outline on Wednesday of who will be eligible for vaccinations in the next two phase…
The White Lion Foundation recently released this rare footage from northern Pakistan's Karakoram Mountains of a snow leopard's call in the wild.
State Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, died Friday from complications related to COVID-19, according to his legislative office.
Because of a contract dispute between NBC12 and Verizon Fios, the channel is no longer available to customers of the service in the Richmond area.
- Updated
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
More than 450,000 total vaccine doses have been distributed in Va., but barely 20% administered while positivity rate surges
Vaccinations in Virginia continue to lag as the state approaches half a million doses distributed and the percentage of people testing positiv…
Richmond and Henrico release next tier vaccine plan as 1 in 6 Virginians are testing positive for COVID-19
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced Tuesday that they anticipate vaccinating front-line essential workers and people over the age …
In October 2019, Virginia tourism officials gathered in the dining room of a restaurant in downtown Richmond to launch the state’s newest bran…
Washington stumbles into playoff spot after Philadelphia loses interest in winning season's final game
It took a number of bold coaching decisions, and some timely substitutions, but Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was finally able to get his team in position to lose on Sunday night.
A law passed in March requires commonwealth bona fides beginning Jan. 1, 2021, for boating access sites that the Department of Wildlife Resources owns or manages.