Cover headline

In his first campaign appearance in Virginia this year, President Donald Trump told the state’s voters Friday night that only by voting for hi…
The Starbucks location at The Village shopping center is closed.
Bandito’s Burrito Lounge — the 23-year-old “Mexi-Cali cuisine” and live music Richmond hot spot — will soon be open again and, for the first t…
Prosecutors are seeking a maximum 30-year sentence for a former Richmond Public Schools elementary school music teacher who pleaded guilty in …
Hanover County School Board goes against committee recommendations, releases new suggestions for school names
The Hanover County School Board has come up with its own names for renaming two schools that originally had Confederate monikers, after reject…
In an unusual ruling after three days of trial proceedings, a Louisa County Circuit Court judge tossed out capital murder and related charges …
Shawn Calaman wonders why Virginia first lady Pamela Northam was allowed to tour the preschool his son attends when parents haven’t been able to enter the building since March.
A former Richmond elementary music teacher was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse.
The notice posted on Ladontis Holland’s front door in the second week of September forewarned an impending eviction.
Williams: Stratford Hills used to be called Granite – a vibrant Black community that should not be forgotten.
Jackson Ward and the rural Chesterfield County hamlet of Granite would appear to have little in common beyond being historically Black communities.