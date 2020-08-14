Cover headline
A new restaurant — one that also will house a bathtub — is in the works on Richmond’s Strawberry Street in the former Strawberry Street Café space.
WATCH NOW: 4 charged with rioting as buildings vandalized in Richmond; courthouse closed because of damage
Four people were charged with rioting after windows were broken and property was defaced in several neighborhoods late Tuesday and early Wedne…
Hundreds of thousands of applications for mail-in ballots that a voter advocacy group sent to voters in Virginia had the wrong return addresse…
Avowed KKK leader who drove through crowd at BLM protest in Henrico gets 6-year sentence; he still faces felony counts
A Hanover County man and avowed Ku Klux Klan leader boasted on social media shortly after he drove through a crowd of Black Lives Matter prote…
A 20-year-old Richmond man has been charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with property damage in and around Virginia Com…
Police in Virginia say that a rape suspect released from jail because of the coronavirus pandemic went on to kill the woman who had accused him.
Residents who live near the protests at the Robert E. Lee statue have heard gunfire, witnessed assaults and tried to sleep through constant noise. They say police aren't responding enough to their calls.
'Conversations at the Monument' vows to bridge disconnect between community and officials; draws criticism from longtime organizers
On Saturday afternoon, the grounds around the Robert E. Lee statue shifted into a different type of community gathering than it’s seen in the …
Hanover County let families choose whether to send their children back to school next month. As a result, about two in five of the county's 17,137 students will continue online learning this fall.
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an indefinite leave of absence starting immediately, the university announced Friday.