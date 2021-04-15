Coverage inside
You could make the case that former Richmonder Nicci Carr, who has enjoyed a nice rush of attention as the apron-wearing “Tasha” in the “Scoop…
A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop last December during which the officers drew th…
As restaurants across Richmond reopen, a new crisis is emerging: staffing. Bad customers are part of the problem.
"We were in the business of hospitality, but we were forced to be security guards, sanitation experts, and punching bags for guests who didn't value our lives enough to simply wear a mask while talking to you."
Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks
A body found near Avon in Friday morning is that of Erik Mezick, whose truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December, according to the family. A local resident reported finding the body of a male at 9:14 a.m. on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It appeared to have been in the ocean for a long time, according to a ...
When Steven Londoño, 17, a senior at Godwin High School, was contacted by a representative from “Good Morning America,” he thought he would ap…
Virginia State Police said Friday night that a traffic stop in Southwest Virginia had resulted in the arrests of two people wanted by Richmond…
A woman killed in a hit-and-run accident in Henrico County on Saturday night has been identified as Shannon O'Leary, 43, of Henrico.
Beulah Blake remembers eating lunch with her classmates over 80 years ago in a white building that still stands behind the Richmond fire stati…
WINDSOR — A police officer accused of pepper-spraying and pointing his gun at an Army officer in Hampton Roads was fired four months after the…
Two men died in separate incidents in Richmond on Sunday afternoon, one in the East End shortly after 1 p.m. and the other in South Side a cou…